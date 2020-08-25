Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TrueCar (TRUE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) recently:
- 8/13/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
- 8/10/2020 – TrueCar had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – TrueCar is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – TrueCar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/7/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.
Shares of TRUE opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
