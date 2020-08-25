Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TrueCar (TRUE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) recently:

8/13/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

8/10/2020 – TrueCar had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $5.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – TrueCar is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – TrueCar was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – TrueCar was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

Shares of TRUE opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $555.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TrueCar Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

