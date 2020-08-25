Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Q2 (QTWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Q2 (NYSE: QTWO) recently:

8/11/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Q2 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/7/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Q2 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Q2 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $16,042,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,259.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anthony Charles Hall sold 1,446 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $131,108.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,313.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,371 shares of company stock worth $31,327,683 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

