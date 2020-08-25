Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):

8/24/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $31.00.

8/13/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

7/30/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $11.00 to $22.00.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.00 to $20.00.

7/29/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $16.00 to $27.00.

7/28/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen in the past three months. The company intends to make Bath & Body Works chain, which has been the bright spot, a pure-play public company, and Victoria’s Secret, which has been struggling, a standalone company. Management is taking every step to improve the performance of Victoria’s Secret business, such as inventory management, cost reductions and an increase in full-price selling. Victoria’s Secret store optimization plan is also on the card. Well we believe had the Sycamore deal been materialized, it would have provided some cushion to the company’s financial position. The company has been struggling with declining revenues and shrinking margins for a while. L Brands posted wider-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2020 loss per share. Also, sales miss for the fourth straight quarter.”

LB opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 23,800.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in L Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

