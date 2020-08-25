Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $180.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $179.02 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $731.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.77 million to $741.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $971.34 million, with estimates ranging from $933.23 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $383,545.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,510.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 29.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $466.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.19. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.17, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

