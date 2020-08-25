Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $365.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.99 million and the highest is $371.10 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $355.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 131.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

