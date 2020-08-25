MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 204,689 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

