Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $251.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.35 million and the highest is $252.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

