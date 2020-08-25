$101.49 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report $101.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $71.16 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $371.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $538.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $648.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $913.84 million, with estimates ranging from $788.98 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.