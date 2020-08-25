Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC):

8/12/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $35.00.

8/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

8/6/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to drive top-line growth. Paramount’s strong movie slate for the second half of the year is a key catalyst. The company boasts of a solid portfolio of streaming services and the addition of Pluto TV is another key catalyst. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second-quarter earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, sluggishness in advertising demand and lowered budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak are headwinds. It also faces significant competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Shares have underperformed year to date.”

7/13/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ViacomCBS is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/2/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get ViacomCBS Inc alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $111,454,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.