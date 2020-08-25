Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce sales of $31.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.32 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $127.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.52 billion to $129.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

