Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Given New $7.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Hudson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Hudson alerts:

HUD stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.34. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.