Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 1.6%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 14,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 73,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.40.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,374,446.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

