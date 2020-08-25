Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 3,044,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,033,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 1.6%
Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 1.6%
Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%
Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Stock Price Down 0.6%
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading 2.4% Higher
First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading 2.4% Higher
Margaux Resources Shares Up 3.8%
Margaux Resources Shares Up 3.8%
Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Price Up 0.7%
Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Stock Price Up 0.7%
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Shares Up 1%
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Shares Up 1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report