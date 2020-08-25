Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 3,044,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,033,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

