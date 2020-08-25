First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 427,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,028,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

