Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Shares Up 3.8%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 166,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

