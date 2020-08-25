Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 7,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

