WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Shares Up 1%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.75. 21,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 46,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Shares Up 1%
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Shares Up 1%
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Price Down 1.2%
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Price Down 1.2%
Federated Hermes versus Affiliated Managers Group Head to Head Survey
Federated Hermes versus Affiliated Managers Group Head to Head Survey
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE a €42.50 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE a €42.50 Price Target
Basf Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Basf Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Shares Down 10.9%
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Shares Down 10.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report