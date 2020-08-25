First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.32 and last traded at $156.29. Approximately 82,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 102,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18.

