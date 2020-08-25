Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €42.50 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €42.50 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.04 ($38.87).

Shares of RWE opened at €33.36 ($39.25) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.83 and a 200 day moving average of €29.55. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

