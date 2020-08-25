Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.70 ($60.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.81. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

