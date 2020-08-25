Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 6,102,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,205,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $2,886,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $704,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 67.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,790 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

