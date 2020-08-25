Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) was up 6.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 301,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 337,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,686.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOD. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

