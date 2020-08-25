Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.78. 311,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 293,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $262.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

