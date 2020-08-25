Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $124.81 and last traded at $124.20. Approximately 281,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 284,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

Specifically, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $956,420 and have sold 185,870 shares worth $22,457,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.