Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.91. 14,990,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 21,304,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after acquiring an additional 367,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

