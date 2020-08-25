Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 4,092,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,059,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Specifically, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $174,467,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,409 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $15,514,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $8,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

