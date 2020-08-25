Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $54.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Descartes Systems Group traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 2774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.