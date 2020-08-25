Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $200.67 and last traded at $198.02, with a volume of 2354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.25.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

