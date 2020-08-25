Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 1555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

