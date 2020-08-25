Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 1555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $1,173,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,532,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Foot Locker Stock Price Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat
Foot Locker Stock Price Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat
Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity
Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading 6.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
Allegiant Travel Stock Price Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Allegiant Travel Stock Price Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity
Southwestern Energy Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Southwestern Energy Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
Olin Stock Price Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity
Olin Stock Price Up 10.5% on Insider Buying Activity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report