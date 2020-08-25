Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $202.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $192.32 and last traded at $191.30, with a volume of 3510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.71.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

