Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 52137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,627,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 824,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,907,409. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,094.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

