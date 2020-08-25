Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $255.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as high as $253.16 and last traded at $252.28, with a volume of 5329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

