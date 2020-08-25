Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $163.39 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

