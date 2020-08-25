Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $426.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $372.02 and last traded at $371.08, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.03.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.87 and a 200 day moving average of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

