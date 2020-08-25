CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 124,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,922. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

