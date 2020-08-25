Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Chick Soup Preferred A has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

