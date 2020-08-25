HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.27.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. On average, research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

