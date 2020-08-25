Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.39 Million

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $225.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.10 million. Ferro reported sales of $365.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $905.83 million to $926.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $983.85 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.