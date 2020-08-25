Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.49 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post $391.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.65 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $489.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 82,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.