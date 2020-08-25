$21.35 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce $21.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the lowest is $19.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $114.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.07 million to $158.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $182.21 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,477 shares of company stock worth $1,113,930 over the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after acquiring an additional 951,061 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.