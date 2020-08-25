Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $61.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.84 million and the lowest is $61.17 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $57.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $243.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.36 million, with estimates ranging from $262.20 million to $267.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

DEA stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

