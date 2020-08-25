$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.33 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $139.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $353.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.69 million to $365.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fly Leasing.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 528,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

