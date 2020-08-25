3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post $115.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.63 million and the highest is $120.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $155.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $489.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.44 million to $492.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $521.38 million, with estimates ranging from $504.34 million to $550.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

