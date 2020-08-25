$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $448.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $739.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $15,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

