$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $448.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $739.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 765.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $15,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.57 Million
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Ltd This Quarter
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
3D Systems Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.93 Million
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
$448.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc This Quarter
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
TPI Composites Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter
$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report