TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.70 million to $446.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $383.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $545,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,277. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in TPI Composites by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.61.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.