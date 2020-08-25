$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $112.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $78.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $424.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.35 million to $433.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $503.68 million to $567.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,468. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $203.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.69. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

