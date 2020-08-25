$610.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report sales of $610.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $623.62 million. Mantech International posted sales of $579.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

