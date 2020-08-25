$421.99 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $421.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.10 million to $435.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $444.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

MDRX opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

