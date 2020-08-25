Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $227.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $225.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $918.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.85 million to $923.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $968.05 million, with estimates ranging from $916.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in FireEye by 3.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $75,261,000 after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FireEye by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

