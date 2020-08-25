KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) Insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams Buys 1,580,000 Shares

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($41,291.00).
Shares of KEFI stock opened at GBX 1.99 ($0.03) on Tuesday. KEFI Minerals plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.23 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $37.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.
About KEFI Minerals
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.