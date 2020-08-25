KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) Insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams Buys 1,580,000 Shares

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI) insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($41,291.00).

Shares of KEFI stock opened at GBX 1.99 ($0.03) on Tuesday. KEFI Minerals plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.23 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $37.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Get KEFI Minerals alerts:

About KEFI Minerals

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.